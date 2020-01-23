David Nicholas of Nicholas Wealth Management named to the 2020 Atlanta Magazine 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President and Founder of Nicholas Wealth Management, David Nicholas has been named one of the Top 500 Most Powerful Leaders in Atlanta by Atlanta Magazine . Other notable names include Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, President and CEO of Home Depot, Craig Menear, President and CEO of Coca-Cola James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, United States Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and former President Jimmy Carter. Atlanta Magazine's recognition event will be held January 30th, 2020.

According to the magazine, the selection process was time consuming and included consulting experts across different sectors. The selection of Atlanta's 500 most powerful people were followed around these guidelines:



"CEOs of the largest companies, managing partners of big law firms, current presidents of professional organizations, and heads of top nonprofits, educational institutions, and arts groups. Leaders of government and civic organizations were obvious choices. We also looked for executives serving on nonprofit boards, spearheading programs for their communities, and creating opportunities for other Atlantans." -Betsy Riley

David founded Nicholas Wealth Management, an investment advisory and retirement planning firm in Atlanta, Georgia in 2008. Nicholas Wealth specializes in building custom solutions to help their clients build long-term, risk-managed portfolios tailored to meet their unique financial goals. David host a weekly financial radio show in Atlanta and is a sought-after commentator on financial and economic matters. His features include Fox Business, Fox & Friends, CNN, CNBC and CBS News.

"I'm honored to be named on this highly recognized list along with such notable leaders. I believe this recognition is a testament to the service we provide for our clients, as well as my team."



Securities offered through World Equity Group, Inc. (WEG), members FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Bluepath Capital and Triumph Wealth Advisors. Nicholas Wealth, Bluepath Capital and Triumph Wealth Advisors are separate entities, and are not owned or controlled by WEG.

