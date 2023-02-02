David Nicholas of Nicholas Wealth Management named to the 2023 Atlanta Magazine 500 Most Powerful Leaders

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President and Founder of Nicholas Wealth Management, David Nicholas has been named one of the Top 500 Most Powerful Leaders in Atlanta by Atlanta Magazine. Other notable names include Raphael Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Ted Decker, Chair, President, and CEO of Home Depot, Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, and Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. The print publication is available at newsstands around Atlanta and can be viewed online at atlantamagazine.com/atlanta-500.

The list includes dozens of leaders that the magazine has deemed "Legends". The Atlanta 500 includes corporate CEOs, leading educators, entrepreneurs, researchers, artists, nonprofit leaders, and individuals shaping public policy.

"CEOs of our city's largest corporations or firms' top producers were likely candidates, but we also looked to see if those achievers were plugged into the city—serving on nonprofit boards, spearheading programs for their communities, and creating opportunities for their employees," said Betsy Riley, Editor in Chief of Atlanta magazine. "What makes our list unique is that it is not just about business, but also about creatives, teachers, health care providers, essential workers, and visionaries, all of the people who help make Atlanta the city we love."

David founded Nicholas Wealth Management, an investment advisory and retirement planning firm in Atlanta, Georgia in 2012. Nicholas Wealth specializes in building custom solutions to help their clients build long-term, risk-managed portfolios tailored to meet their unique financial goals. David hosts a weekly financial radio show in Atlanta and is a sought-after commentator on financial and economic matters. His features include Fox Business, Fox & Friends, CNN, CNBC and CBS News.

"It's an honor to be added to this list alongside so many incredible leaders in Atlanta. This recognition is a testament to the service we provide for our clients as well as the dedication of our talented team at Nicholas Wealth."

Securities are offered through World Equity Group, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Nicholas Wealth Management and BluePath Capital, LLC. Nicholas Wealth Management and BluePath Capital, LLC are separate entities and are not owned or controlled by World Equity Group, Inc.

