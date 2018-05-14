David Noah to Join Evercore in July as a Senior Managing Director in the Firm's Investment Banking Business

Mr. Noah was most recently a Managing Director and the Head of Diversified Industrials at Deutsche Bank and, prior to joining Deutsche Bank in 2007, was a Vice President in Industrials at Morgan Stanley. Over the years, he has advised on a number of notable Industrial transactions including Pentair's Reverse Morris Trust with Tyco Flow, the United Technologies sale of Pratt & Whitney Power Systems to Mitsubishi, CIRCOR's acquisition of Colfax Fluid Handling, and Hitachi's acquisition of Sullair.

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, said, "David has built a strong reputation as a leading advisor in the Industrials sector. We are thrilled that he has decided to join Evercore."

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "As I noted in our Q1 2018 earnings call, Industrials is a large and important sector, and it has been a strategic priority of ours to build a leading franchise in this industry. We are extremely pleased that David has chosen to join our Firm. His deep industry knowledge and extensive experience will enable us to provide best-in-class advice to our Industrials clients on their most important strategic and financial issues."

Mr. Noah has a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations School and a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

