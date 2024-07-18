David Nonis Joins Needham Bank as Vice President, Specialized Banking Operations and Compliance Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank recently announced that David Nonis has joined the Specialized Banking (SB) team as Vice President, Specialized Banking Operations and Compliance Manager. Reporting to Paul Evangelista, Executive Vice President, Director of Specialized Banking, Mr. Nonis will take ownership of SB-related risk and compliance matters, support the SB portfolio and staff, and act as a Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) expert.

With over 10 years of financial and compliance experience, he has a proven track record of ensuring compliance with BSA and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulatory requirements. Most recently, Mr. Nonis was the Compliance and Operations Manager, BSA/AML Officer at Lendmark Mortgage Corporation. While he worked there, he managed and implemented all of the elements of the BSA/AML program.

"David's extensive knowledge of compliance management, coupled with his strong leadership qualities, will be invaluable to the Specialized Banking team," said Mr. Evangelista. "He will be a great addition and I am thrilled to welcome him to the department."

"I am honored to be a part of the Needham Bank team and am looking forward to contributing to the bank's success in ensuring regulatory compliance and operational excellence," Mr. Nonis stated.

Mr. Nonis holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management in Marketing from the University of Denver. He is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

SOURCE Needham Bank