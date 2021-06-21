David Onks is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Onks is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive for his commendable achievements in the field of Professional Mentoring.



Mr. Onks is the founder of SPARKED, a professional coaching business, which helps unlock people's talents and skills to give them the confidence to follow their dreams boldly.



David Onks

With many years of industry experience, Mr. Onks has led teams of professionals through mergers and acquisitions, restructuring exercises, and internal cultural challenges. Throughout his career, he has coached and mentored clients ranging from entry-level to top-level executive leaders across five continents. He has coached across a broad spectrum of industries, such as Pharma R&D, development and sales, technology management, universities, and legal professions.



Working with Mr. Onks and SPARKED provides results through his expert leadership coaching and development or team workshops. His specialties include executive and leadership coaching, work-life balance, career planning, transition management, cultural diagnosis and correction, pharmaceutical research and development, process management, lean sigma, change implementation, and more.



Mr. Onks is passionate about helping people find their true talents, aligning their abilities to their definition of success, and leveraging their goals to reach their highest potential as leaders. He loves to help people find their "Aha! moment," where the client realizes what they need to do to perform their best. He challenges his clients to think about their legacies and what success means to them. Then he outlines a plan to achieve these goals.



Mr. Onks graduated from East Carolina University with a Master of Science Degree in Biotechnology. He previously worked at GlaxoSmithKline for 23 years, rising through positions as a Business Consultant in Discovery IT and R&D, to Global Head of Scientific Engagement/Medical Affairs QA and Quality Governance R&D, to his final position as Senior Director of Quality and Risk Management.



With a recent spotlight on the Close Up Radio Show in March 2021, he discussed his techniques to help his clients to become more balanced, confident, and effective leaders who have it all together. He was certified as a Master Agility Practitioner, Positive Influence Predictor, and Team Agility Predictor by Tilt 365 in 2019.

When he isn't coaching, Mr. Onks enjoys being outdoors and farming.

