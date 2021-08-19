David P. Meyer, Matthew R. Wilson Earn 2022 Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson, Principals at the law firm of Meyer Wilson, were selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022.

Both attorneys were also awarded the publication's highest distinction as a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective areas of practice:

David P. Meyer was named a 2022 Columbus Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" in Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs. He was previously named a "Lawyer of the Year" in 2015 and 2021.

Matthew R. Wilson was named a 2022 Columbus Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" in Mass Tort Litigation / Class Action – Plaintiffs.

Peer-Reviewed Ratings

Best Lawyers is a legal rating service that recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional knowledge and success in their areas of practice. Because selections are based entirely on peer review, Best Lawyers honorees are viewed as leaders held in the highest regard by their colleagues.

Given its stringent criteria and emphasis on peer evaluations, no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys are named to the final Best Lawyers publication. Only one attorney in each practice and geographic area – the one who has received the most votes from peers – is given the Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" award.

A Nationwide Practice Backed by Results

As Principals of Ohio-based Meyer Wilson, David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson have helped their practice earn national acclaim in complex class actions, mass torts, and investment fraud and misconduct claims.

David P. Meyer, Managing Partner and lead attorney for the firm's investment loss practice, has been named to The Best Lawyers in America since 2011 and is a 3-time "Lawyer of the Year" recipient. Meyer has represented over 1,000 investors nationwide in cases involving investment fraud, broker misconduct, and FINRA arbitration. His record of success includes the largest jury verdict in Ohio history: a $261 million recovery against Prudential Securities on behalf of hundreds of retirees.

At the helm of Meyer Wilson's class action and mass tort practice, Matthew R. Wilson has prosecuted cases against powerful defendants in high-stakes litigation involving defective products, consumer protection violations, wage left, medical information privacy, deceptive advertising, and securities fraud. Wilson has served as court-appointed class counsel in many national-scale cases involving Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) violations. His record of success in these cases includes some of the largest TCPA settlements and a total recovery amounting to more than $300 million in cash for consumers.

Meyer Wilson is a U.S. News "Best Law Firms" Tier 1 rated practice that serves wronged consumers, investors, and victims nationwide. For more information, visit: www.meyerwilson.com.

