David P. Shapiro Named One of San Diego's Most Influential People

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David P. Shapiro, the Managing Partner at the Law Office of David P. Shapiro, has added yet another award to his and the Firm's long list of accolades. Just two months after the Firm received the 2022 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau, on November 14th the San Diego Business Journal named David as one of the 500 Most Influential People in San Diego for 2022.

David P. Shapiro, Managing Partner of the Law Office of David P. Shapiro 2022 SD 500 Award from the San Diego Business Journal

The San Diego Business Journal's annual SD500 focuses on San Diego County's most influential business leaders, those who make a significant impact on the business community and the San Diego community at large. Each year the San Diego Business Journal editorial team researches and updates this list to feature those San Diego business leaders who raise the standard locally, regionally, and/or nationally and are involved in professional groups, trade groups, and significant local civic groups.

David was recognized with this prestigious honor for his leadership in growing his Firm and for his contributions to the San Diego community. While the Firm's slogan is "We help good people regain control of their future when charged with a crime ®", David and the rest of his team have been able to deliver a lasting impact to the San Diego community beyond the excellence they provide to their criminal defense clients inside the courtroom.

David stated, "A few years ago when I first saw the SD500 list, I set a goal to one day be on it. Admittedly, that day came a lot faster than I first thought, and I have my team at the Firm and some trusted advisors to thank for that. But this is just the beginning of the impact my Firm can, and will, make on the San Diego community, as we did not come this far to only come this far."

San Diego's Law Office of David P. Shapiro helps good people regain control of their future when charged with a crime. ® Having earned over 300 Five-Star reviews from former clients, the award-winning team of attorneys and assistants provide honest answers, clear explanations, and unparalleled service. They are frequent media contributors as legal experts on platforms such as NBC News, The Los Angeles Times, ABC News, The Washington Post, and Court TV. Their mission statement is to always deliver excellence and create a positive and lasting impact on the San Diego community beyond criminal defense. The firm prides itself on the work they do for the community, via fundraisers, donations of money, and time, with programs such as Second Chance, Genesis Recovery, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the Andre Reed Foundation for Literacy. They have been consistently recognized as one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country per Law Firm 500. To learn more about the Law Office of David P. Shapiro visit www.DavidPShapiroLaw.com.

