David Parnes, of Million Dollar Listing, Launches "IARP | Journey to the Top - LA Edition" Interview Series!

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Association of Real Estate Professionals' (IARP) global interview campaign, Journey to the Top , takes an in-depth look at some of the top real estate professionals across the world. The series of interviews highlight some of the top professionals' success stories, struggles, best advice and ultimately their journey to the top of the real estate industry. CEO and Founder of IARP, Matt Proman , explains "We maintain our absolute commitment to our members' relationships and growth, integrity, and success. Journey to the Top is just another way to provide an excellent source of advice and inspiration from the top real estate agents across the globe." The full IARP campaign will roll out over the course of the next few months, with each week featuring a new agent. The first stop along this global campaign trail is in Los Angeles, California with David Parnes of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles .

Parnes is originally from London, England, where he explains that his love of houses and the real estate industry truly began. Moving around a lot when he was young, Parnes witnessed his parents renovating houses which first ignited his obsession with the entire building process. He explains, "I've always loved houses, it's been there since I can remember, from day one. So, to be able to sell them is great because I get to sell what I love and do what I love."

Parnes has come a long way from his humble beginnings of admiring floorboards and crown moldings. He now holds the title of #12 top residential real estate agent in Los Angeles, CA bringing in $2 billion + in career sales. He is also the co-founder of the Bond Street Partners , along with James Harris , who specializes in high-end residential real estate and investment properties in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the greater Los Angeles region. You might also recognize him as one of the stars of the hit Bravo TV show, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Beyond all the accolades and successes though, he also happens to be a man of integrity and real intention when it comes to his business practices. Parnes reveals, "My philosophy when I'm representing a client is I treat their money like it's my own. I will only advise them as if I were in their position. It's not just about making a commission; it's about doing right by my client." To read his full interview with IARP, and to watch the digital version, you can visit the blog post here: www.iarp.com/davidparnes

International Association of Real Estate Professionals (IARP) is a multi-purpose platform serving to advance the careers of real estate professionals worldwide. IARP provides educational services, networking opportunities, sales & marketing training, business development tools, client introductions, and exclusive membership resources. The conception of IARP emerged from the notion that real estate professionals needed an association that not only provided useful information but also helped them bring in more clients and close more deals.

Ultimately, IARP, helps real estate professionals lay the foundation while providing the building blocks to construct the most successful careers.

