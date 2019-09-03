David Pedersen joins Ladder Now as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Growth & Strategy

Bringing experience and depth to Ladder Now's high-performing executive leadership team, Pedersen has significant tenure in insurance technology, across all aspects of P&C insurance operations. He has held various leadership roles within insurance technology firms across sales, client engagement, operations, product management and development; he also served as GM/President of Insurity, a major provider of insurance policy administration software to Policy Administration Systems. Pedersen also brings mergers and acquisitions (M&A) experience, both on the buy and sell side of transactions, having worked with leading private equity and venture firms as well as strategic investors.

"David is a great fit within our existing culture of people-first, teamwork and customer service," said Russ Carroll, CEO of Ladder Now. "This, coupled with his experience in strategic leadership in insurance technology, sets him up as a harbinger. What's particularly appropriate is his work with claims estimatics at MSB/CoreLogic, as CEO at Insurity, and his recent experience working across the multiple property verticals within CoreLogic. This is just the first of many strategic moves Ladder Now intends to announce in the next 2 quarters."

Most recently, Pedersen was leading several strategic initiatives for CoreLogic, the largest provider of property-specific and hazard data in the U.S. He has been specifically focused on next generation data technologies targeting imagery collection (aerial and drone), 3D and Lidar sensor technologies, IoT along with computer vision machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"I'm honored to join the Ladder Now team at such an exciting time," said Pedersen. "I'm truly excited about Ladder Now's vision, culture and explosive growth. As part of the executive leadership team, I'm looking forward to advancing our industry solutions and further accelerating our growth. Our markets are evolving quickly, and we will stay laser focused, set new industry standards and continue to find ways to bring more value to our customers through technology and our passion to serve."

