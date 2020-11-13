David Petrillo's Perfect Image Becomes First Company to Bring At-Home Peels to the Direct Consumer

RENO, Nev., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Image, a skincare, beauty, and personal care brand founded by David Petrillo, develops at-home professional-strength peel products, which are available to the direct to consumer market on a global scale.

Petrillo's vision for an all-inclusive and open skincare regime is carried by the innovative product's development, which for the first time in the world, makes chemical peel treatments easily accessible for all consumers.

Perfect Image was born as a result of extensive research conducted by Petrillo in 2007, regarding non-surgical cosmetic procedures. During the course of his research, he uncovered a significant demand and importance in the market for at-home, professional-strength chemical peels, at an affordable price, that were also easily accessible.

The entrepreneur started the company by pocketing a $600 loan from his mother. Perfect Image was established after exclusive market research and an opportunity to close the gap between consumers and professional-grade treatments.

For him, the priority was creating a product which not only exceeded the clinical boundaries but was manageable, compatible, and provided proven results. Therefore, what makes Perfect Image's at-home chemical peels different is the ability to allow the customer to take control of their own skin by giving them access to professional strength ingredients and products, but still having the support of a professional skincare expert along the way as a guide if they need one.

David Petrillo capitalized on an opportunity by bridging a significant difference in the skincare product market. Before Perfect Image, chemical peels were only available in clinics, Dr. offices, expensive spas, etc. It meant that the consumer did not have a greater choice apart from sparing a hefty budget for such a treatment.

Petrillo understood that this method was a "gridlock," and greater opportunities laid on the other end, with innovation being the footstep. He went on developing at-home peels that will be available to consumers spread across the globe.

Not only available but affordable and falling under the parameters of practical application for a regular customer at home, the product empowers customers to seek an effective and highly sought-after treatment method in the comfort of their homes, without the administration of a doctor or professional, and by adhering to practical and straightforward instructions to use the product.

Petrillo's company managed to secure approval in the European Union, with retail placement soon to be underway in the United States and EU.

