David Pikus Joins Savoy as Regional Sales Director, New Jersey

Pikus will focus on increasing broker revenue, expanding products and services and strengthening Savoy's carrier partnerships in both the small and large group benefits markets in New Jersey. The sales and account management teams in Savoy's New Jersey office locations will report to Pikus.

"We will be implementing strategies to support brokers with the expertise needed to address challenges in New Jersey's small and large group benefits markets," said Pikus. "Savoy has demonstrated its strong commitment to support broker revenue growth by investing in its people, technology and infrastructure."

Pikus brings more than 20 years' experience in the benefits industry in the areas of business development, sales and account management and revenue growth to Savoy's brokers.

"David's extensive background and leadership skills will support Savoy's business initiatives, which focus on creating new growth opportunities for our broker partners," said Jerry Gallo, Senior Vice President.

About SAVOY

Savoy is an innovative benefits consulting firm and general agency with offices in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware. With over 30 years' experience, Savoy's strategic partnerships bring continued growth to brokers, carriers and vendors. Savoy provides best-in-class products and services including comprehensive health and specialty benefits, compliance, HR services, technology solutions, research, education and other employer-related services.

