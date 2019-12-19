David Pollack is the New Fresh Face of Barberitos

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with 50 locations across the Southeast, is pleased to announce ESPN broadcaster and former NFL player David Pollack as the chain's new brand ambassador. The partnership includes print, radio and television advertising, as well as social media content and a national promotion to meet Pollack at Barberitos headquarters in Athens, Ga.

Launching Dec. 10, the national promotion invites fans to take a selfie with a Pollack standee inside all Barberitos locations. Fans simply need to post their photo on social media with #PollacksPics and tag @Barberitos.

The randomly selected grand prize winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Athens to meet Pollack, along with a VIP card providing free Barberitos for a year. There will be numerous additional prizes awarded via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter throughout the duration of the contest, which ends on Feb. 20, 2020 - the chain's 20th anniversary.

"David is the ideal person to work with our brand since he closely aligns with Barberitos' core values," said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. "I have always admired David from afar as a broadcaster and football player but, more importantly, as a person who seemed to genuinely care about his family, his health, the food that he eats and giving back to his community."

Pollack enjoyed a decorated football career at the University of Georgia, where he was named to three consecutive All-American teams and selected SEC Player of the Year. His NFL career was cut short due to injury, and he transitioned to broadcasting. In 2011, he became part of ESPN's popular College GameDay.

"I first discovered Barberitos during my college days because of its large selection of farm-fresh and healthy food," said Pollack. "My family currently lives near a Barberitos, and we enjoy eating there together at least once a week. This partnership is a natural fit for me because I have been a fan of theirs for many years."

A southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants' menu items are made in-house daily including the hand-smashed guacamole.

