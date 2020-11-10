David Price Appointed CEO of MARIS MLS

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARIS has announced the appointment of David Price to the role of President and CEO. He assumed responsibilities on November 5th, 2020 and succeeds Timathy Dain, who joined MARIS in 2017. Dain officially resigned on October 29th to join long-time MARIS partner, Remine, as Vice President and General Manager of MLS Services for the company. Upon announcement of his resignation, Dain said of his time with MARIS, "I've greatly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity I've had to build and professionalize the MARIS staff, service, and systems. I'll take the experiences at MARIS with me throughout my career."



Upon his appointment to CEO, Price expressed gratitude for the opportunity saying, "I am very humbled today to have been offered the opportunity to step into the role of President and CEO of MARIS. I have been fortunate to grow with MARIS since shortly after its inception over 25 years ago, and I am looking forward to continuing to contribute to the stability and positive direction of the company."

For further details on this transition of leadership, read the MARIS blog HERE.

SOURCE MARIS

