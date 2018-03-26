David Price Leads Barton Malow's Southeast Region

After graduating from Leeds Beckett University, Price moved to the U.S. 30 years ago after receiving the Carpenters' Company National Exchange Scholarship Award, where he then worked in the Philadelphia-area for a local general contractor. After gaining industry experience as a Project Manager at RM Shoemaker and then Operations Manager at American Bridge, David took the position at Barton Malow to spearhead its efforts in the state of Florida. Throughout his time with the company, Price has been involved with a number of notable projects including the Redevelopment of Daytona International Speedway, the new Orlando City Soccer Stadium, several high profile Central Florida-based theme park and entertainment projects and a number of ballparks, including the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers Spring Training Facilities. He is proud of the diversity of the projects currently under construction in the Southeast region, working in a number of different markets including K-12, Higher Ed, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment.

Now as Senior Vice President of the Southeast, Price wants to cultivate the company's self-perform group as well as to expand Barton Malow's presence and experience from the Carolinas down through Florida. "I want us to continue to build unique, challenging projects while also providing our team with a great place to work," says Price. He adds that redefining the industry from the ground up through innovative construction practices, bold leadership, and a unique employee-focused culture is his goal in this new position.

"Barton Malow has always been supportive of our team and the projects we have pursued in the Southeast—many of which were the first of their kind," says Price. He believes the company's strong culture is just one reason why he's excited to take on his new role: "As busy as we are, Barton Malow always puts family first, and I'm grateful for our values."

About Barton Malow Company: Founded in 1924, Barton Malow Company leads North America as one of the top performing contractors in market specialties including education, energy, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and sports facilities. Our core purpose is to Build with the American Spirit: People, Projects and Communities.

Media Contact: Dana Galvin Lancour – dglancour@bartonmalow.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-price-leads-barton-malows-southeast-region-300619454.html

SOURCE Barton Malow Company

Related Links

http://bartonmalow.com

