David R. Weber, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David R. Weber, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Infectious Disease Specialist for his professional excellence in the medical field and his dedication to serving the community at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside & the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport.

A fellowship-trained infectious disease specialist, Dr. David R. Weber has garnered over 30 years of professional excellence in the medical field. He is currently serving the medical community and patients at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside & the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport. Always striving to provide the best possible care, Dr. Weber offers his vast repertoire of expertise in all facets of infectious diseases and internal medicine.



Among his academic achievements, Dr. Weber received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado, followed by his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He then completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and a fellowship in infectious disease at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Weber is board-certified in infectious disease and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his specialty, Dr. Weber maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Weber was voted among the 2012 Best Doctors by Pittsburgh Magazine. He is also the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award from 2015 to 2018 and On-Time Doctor Award in 2018.



In his spare time, Dr. Weber enjoys traveling.



Dr. Weber dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife Sue, and their children, whom he thanks for their love and support. A grateful mentee, he also dedicates this recognition to his mentors, Dr. Ted Woodward and Dr. Frank Callia.



To learn more, please visit https://providers.upmc.com/provider/David+R.+Weber/1322488.



Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

