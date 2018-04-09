David R. Weinreb, CEO Of The Howard Hughes Corporation, Sells Shares To Satisfy Tax Obligation

Other than the 50,374 shares of performance-based stock which he received in connection with his August 2017 employment agreement, all shares and warrants owned by Mr. Weinreb were acquired by him for fair market value in open market or private transactions as he had not previously received any option or restricted stock grants.

"I have tremendous confidence in the Company's long-term prospects as demonstrated by my recent warrant purchase and continued substantial ownership position in the Company," said Mr. Weinreb. "My goal is to continue to increase my ownership in the Company over the coming years as we execute across our three business lines and grow the intrinsic value of The Howard Hughes Corporation."

Contacts:

David O'Reilly, 214-741-7744

Chief Financial Officer

david.o'reilly@howardhughes.com

