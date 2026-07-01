David Readinger Promoted to Vice President at FirstService Residential

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community association management company, is proud to announce the promotion of David Readinger to Vice President, Condo/HOA. In his new role, Readinger will lead strategy, operations, and team development across the company's growing portfolio of condominium and homeowners association communities throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York State.

David Readinger, Industry Veteran, Promoted to Vice President with FirstService Residential

"David brings a powerful combination of operational expertise, relationship-building, and a deep commitment to service excellence," said Michael Mendillo, President, East Region, FirstService Residential. "He has consistently elevated the performance of the communities he supports, and this promotion reflects both his impact to date and the leadership he will continue to provide as we grow."

Readinger joined FirstService Residential in 2004, bringing experience from luxury rental communities along with a strong background in operations and team leadership. Over the years, he has developed deep expertise in facilities management, financial oversight, and community operations, while maintaining a clear focus on delivering exceptional service to boards and residents.

In his expanded role, Readinger will continue to report to Donna Fiore, Senior Vice President, and will focus on strengthening operational consistency, supporting team development, and enhancing the overall client experience across the region.

"I am honored to take on this role and excited about the opportunity ahead," said Readinger. "Our teams are deeply committed to the communities we serve, and I look forward to building on that foundation to deliver even greater value and service in the years ahead."

"David's experience across our key markets and his ability to lead with both strategy and heart position him well for this next chapter," said Fiore. "He will play an important role in advancing our service delivery and supporting our continued growth in the Tri-State market."

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential