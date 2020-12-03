David Reiling Joins Frontline Education™ as Chief Client Officer

"David brings a wealth of experience in customer success and professional services leadership to our team as well as a powerful vision for the future of Frontline's client journey," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "David is an established SaaS leader and his focus on the continuous enhancement of our client programs will further accelerate our value-driven growth strategy and customer care approach. We are looking forward to working together to enhance the services that Frontline provides to our valued clients."

Based in Atlanta, Reiling has nearly 30 years of experience leading customer success organizations at preeminent SaaS companies around the world. Prior to joining Frontline Education, Reiling was Chief Customer Officer at Syncron, a global SaaS after-sales service solution provider. Before Syncron, Reiling was VP of Global Customer Success at Zuora, a SaaS subscription order-to-cash solutions provider based in the Silicon Valley.

Reiling also spent more than 11 years at PTC, a global SaaS IoT and PLM solutions provider in various executive roles, and ultimately, Head of Client Services, Worldwide. Reiling has also served as a Board Member and Executive Vice President for North Highland, a $650M technology consulting company, where he led international expansion and centralized operations.

"Our goal is to be a partner and a resource for our clients, providing comprehensive services and support that enhance the Frontline client experience, increase efficiencies and allow educators and administrators to spend more time on the critical work of improving student outcomes," said David Reiling, CCO of Frontline Education. "This is an unprecedented time for the education community and, like our commitment to continuous innovation within our solutions, it is equally imperative that we remain proactive and adaptable in ensuring the success of our clients. I am excited to lead this charge for the Frontline client success organization."

