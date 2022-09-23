David Rondón's new book "Caballo Negro" is a thrilling journey of a man and the supernatural companions that never left his side.

UNION, N. J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- David Rondón, a university professor, a business advisor, an expert in human development, has completed his new book "Caballo Negro": an entrancing work that follows a man's journey and his little companions that shields him from danger. Guambito was once a sickly child. He lived in a remote town in the mountains. Doctors and medicines were not readily available. With the help of his shaman grandfather, Guambito's life was saved through sorcery. That then on, he is accompanied by extraordinary and boisterous companions in this incredible adventure.

Rondón shares, "My parents ran from town to town trying to achieve the life that by far won their race, for a while we lived in a house in a forgotten town in the mountains with a large patio where the mountain jungle began, adorned with ravines, abysses, peaks of mountains and powerful storms. I was a sick child of short stature and so thin that no clothes fit me, for lack of doctors and medicines, sorcerers and herbalists had fame with supposed supernatural powers, but my grandfather was the only shaman capable of breaking the spell that threatened my life existence and who also prepared me to continue the journey through life. I met masters of the soul, of the emotions of thought that shaped my character, my personality, my actions, but they were also the masters of combat and bohemia who completed the structure of the warrior that is required to face the most complex battle of life, to myself."

Published by Page Publishing, David Rondón's fascinating tale invites readers to the world of the paranormal. It has the perfect balance of family love, heart-pounding adventure, and finding self-worth.

This read surely feeds into one's imagination.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Caballo Negro" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

