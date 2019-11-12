David Rowe Joins Redwood Logistics as the Chief Operating Officer Accompanied by Nicole White as Chief Information Officer to Advance Company's Technology Footprint

David Rowe joins Redwood with over 20 years of C-level experience, building and leveraging cutting edge technologies to support and drive rapid organic and acquisitive growth. Over the last decade he served as Chief Technology Officer for both XPO Logistics and Echo Global Logistics, responsible for technology strategy, business transformation, and acquisition integration. In his new role, David will report to Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics, and will oversee operating and commercial strategy, drive technology innovation and enable service line expansion, leading to overall value creation.

"Dave brings tremendous leadership experience with a strong track record of success at the highest levels and we are thrilled to have him on board to further shape our vision and guide our operating strategy," said Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics. "We're evolving as an organization, expanding the scope and sophistication of our services as we help our customers digitally transform their supply chains. In a very competitive environment, our technology driven solutions need to be flexible, fast and offer exceptional value to our current and future customers. Dave's ability as a creative, technology-driven problem solver will be instrumental in helping us differentiate our services and take the entire organization to the next level of growth."

"I was very impressed with Redwood's story and the technology leadership they have displayed over the past decade. This is a company that has really positioned itself well in the marketplace through a combination of their philosophy and commitment to supply chain technology along with smart acquisitions, industry partnerships and in-house platform development work. It's truly been impressive to watch and I am excited to be a part of this amazing company and story," commented David Rowe. "I look forward to collaborating with the team on operating strategy and building technologies to further increase our market leadership in this area."

Nicole White, Redwood's newly appointed CIO, brings a similarly extensive background. Prior to joining Redwood, Nicole has served as Vice President of Information Technology for both DCLI and REZ-1 (now Blume Global), and prior to that as Vice President of IT Strategic Projects for XPO Logistics, where she worked with Mr. Rowe on acquisition, integration and technology strategy. Throughout her career, Nicole has been responsible for transforming multiple organizations' back-end processes to successfully integrate acquisitions, improving legacy infrastructure, as well as successfully leveraging data to drive better decisions. In her new role with Redwood, she will be responsible for driving the company's aggressive technology development targets.

"The speed of innovative supply chain technology is outpacing the integration capabilities in our industry. Redwood is committed to increasing the investments in our team to meet this demand through a combination of attracting exceptional technology leaders like Nicole and investing in additive technologies we see in the marketplace," said Mark Yeager, Redwood CEO. "We have ambitious goals to be the tech leader in the logistics space, and with Nicole's tremendous track record, we are confident that we are now well positioned to leverage technology to optimize the next iteration of the digital supply chain ecosystem."

The on-boarding of Nicole and David also enables the acceleration of the investment Redwood is making in Redwood Platform Services. Scott Cousins will now be leading this business unit and will work alongside Eric Rempel, Redwood's Chief Innovation Officer. This division will be responsible for delivering technology-based supply chain solutions designed to streamline the implementation and integration of the supply chain technology being utilized by shippers, suppliers, carriers, tech developers and other third-party logistics providers. This will include Redwood's latest integration platform, RedwoodConnect2.0, as well as an entire suite of TMS and transportation technology related engineering, consulting, implementation, integration and configuration services.

