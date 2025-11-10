David S. Hall Announces Cam-Lidar Technology for Drone Defense

"This will be more important than the lidar invention for autonomous driving," Hall said. "Cam-Lidar is a state-of-the-art, urgently needed technology for US security and global competition in the rapidly growing drone defense sector."

Cam-Lidar bridges advanced lidar systems with high-performance camera optics and artificial intelligence to deliver fail-safe detection and predictive tracking of high-speed drones at distances of up to two kilometers. With repeatable accuracy, the system can identify and track objects as small as a laptop traveling at speeds approaching Mach 1 – the speed of sound – in real time, capabilities never before seen in commercial or defense-grade systems.

Unlike far slower and less reliable traditional radar or optical systems, Cam-Lidar synchronizes lidar and camera feeds at 60 frames per second coupled with AI predictive capabilities, enabling real-time 3D spatial visualization and object targeting. The result is a binocular-like unit capable of identifying and tracking aerial objects with unmatched accuracy.

The announcement comes as federal agencies increasingly prioritize advanced drone detection and counter-intelligence technologies that also meet key consumer safety, mobility and scalability requirements. Cam-Lidar detection and tracking technology works with Hall's MEL innovation (magnetic electrical launch), a proprietary electromagnetic launch system fitted to deploy net-based capture tools up to five times per second. The combined technologies can identify, track and neutralize drones with unparalleled speed, accuracy and safety at a fraction of the cost of contemporary systems while offering exponentially greater longevity. Potential security applications include critical infrastructure such as energy facilities, airports, data centers; international borders; correctional facilities; large-scale public and private gatherings; military forward operations and base perimeter; and others.

"Cam-Lidar paired with the Velodyne Space electrical-magnetic-launch system is a game changer to defend against the threat of drones," said Hall. "With the Cam-Lidar system, one can discreetly and precisely neutralize aerial threats without disruption to surrounding environments. It's a revolutionary leap forward in how we visualize and respond to high-speed objects in the sky."

About David Hall

Serial inventor and entrepreneur David S. Hall has revolutionized the world through innovation at the intersection of electrical and mechanical engineering. His 3D visualization system for automotive navigation tested in 2005 at the DARPA Grand Challenge spurred the autonomous vehicle industry, and by 2020 Hall's Velodyne Lidar grew to an estimated $1.6B valuation. His client roster includes multi-sector, global leaders including Google, Ford Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, General Motors, Zoox, Cruise, Caterpillar, Amazon, Apple and Uber. Hall was awarded the National Inventor of the Year in 2018, and his lidar autonomous vehicle system is on display at the Smithsonian Museum.

Hall continues to innovate in the lidar product segment as well as invent and expand into other technologies and industries spanning electrical and mechanical engineering, including marine vessel stabilization technology and green electromagnetic rocket technology for satellite launch and space exploration.

About Hall Lidar Inc.

Hall Lidar Inc. (HLi) is a Montana-based company dedicated to advancing the frontiers of science and technology by providing cutting-edge smart imaging solutions. HLi offers state-of-the-art, high performance lidar for the automotive autonomous vehicle and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) market as well as for robotics, architectural mapping, smart city applications, security and more.

HLi is currently preparing its go-to-market strategy with a working Cam-Lidar prototype available for demonstrations. The company is accepting appointments for tours and early Cam-Lidar orders from commercial and government partners.

