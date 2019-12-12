DAVID SARKUS, MS, CSP - The Safety Coach® to Open SynGas 2020 at The Peabody Memphis Hotel in Memphis, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years, David Sarkus, MS, CSP has moved and motivated thousands of leaders and workers to become safer, healthier, and more productive. He has won several professional safety honors, including a Best Practices Award for TRW Inc. David is a frequent contributor and featured author for publications such as Professional Safety and Industrial Safety Hygiene News (ISHN). He has also served as technical editor for ISHN and is the author of more than 100 articles and five top-selling books on leadership, engagement, and culture change for safety.

As a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with advanced degrees in safety and psychology, David is knowledgeable, prepared, and passionate about helping you succeed. Ultimately, his work will move your organization toward its vision for a Zero-incident culture.

What people are saying about David:

"We attained a zero-recordable injury turnaround! We have not had a zero-injury turnaround since 1988. I would like to think that you helped us set the stage when you were with us the week before the major work began when we had the leadership meeting." Rick Hornblower, Safety Supervisor, Imperial Oil, an Esso Company."

"PHENOMENAL!" "ROUSING CATALYST" "IMPACTFUL!"

"TOP 50 SAFETY PROFESSIONAL"

"POSITIVE BEYOND EXPECTATIONS" Industrial Safety & Hygiene News.

Consulting clients include Boise Cascade, Cargill, Chevron, CH2MHIL, Diamond Offshore, STE Energy, DuPont, ExxonMobil, ExxonMobil Chemical, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering, Fluor, GE, Linde, Marathon, Rohm & Haas, Shell, Siemens.

At SynGas 2020, you will also experience exceptional educational breakout sessions facilitated by subject matter experts (SME's), networking events, a unique trade show that showcases new products, superior golf & sporting clay outings, famous hospitality suites and our Graceland Progressive Dinner finale. SynGas 2020 is a real investment in you and your company's future. Come join your colleagues and network, partner for excellence, have tons of fun, bring back new tools and earn 2 CEU credits too!

For more information, check out our website at www.syngasassociation.com or call Veronica Gulley at 225.922.5000 or Jill Babineaux Robert at 337.356.5719.

