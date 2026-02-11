David Saxe Honored in Washington Business Journal's 40 Under 40 for Leadership in Experiential Team Engagement

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Saxe, Founder and CEO (Chief Eating Officer) of Mangia DC Food Tours, has been named to the Washington Business Journal 40 Under 40 Class of 2026, an annual recognition honoring the Greater Washington region's most accomplished business leaders under the age of 40.

David Saxe, Founder and CEO of Mangia DC Food Tours (Photographer: Stefanie Silva)

The Washington Business Journal announced the 40 Under 40 Class of 2026 in early January following a competitive nomination and selection process that evaluates professional achievement, leadership, and community involvement. Honorees will be formally recognized at an awards reception on February 19, 2026, and featured in a special editorial section published on February 20, 2026.

"I'm humbled to be recognized here in our nation's capital—a competitive city where leadership, ideas, and cultures from around the world converge," said Saxe. "This honor reflects the trust of our clients and the incredible team I have the privilege of working alongside every day. We see firsthand what breaking bread can do for collaboration when it's done intentionally. Sharing a meal or creating something together brings people closer and turns a moment into a lasting memory."

Saxe is recognized for his leadership in evolving Mangia DC from a culinary tours organization into a team-building experiences company serving corporate, government, nonprofit, social groups, and travelers. Its programs highlight the flavors and people of the Greater Washington region through shared experiences.

Under Saxe's leadership, the company has delivered more than 5,000 experiences for over 75,000 guests, while supporting a network of 80+ local restaurants, artisans, venues, producers, and service providers across the region. Mangia DC's programs are designed to foster connection and collaboration by bringing people together through shared experiences that create lasting moments for teams.

In addition to business growth, Saxe has led community-focused initiatives, including contributing to So Others Might Eat, a Washington, D.C.–based nonprofit, donating $16,000 in supplies to District of Columbia Public Schools psychology professionals supporting teacher and student mental health, and serving on the board of The Hands of Gratitude Project, which supports the global distribution of 3D-printed prosthetic limbs that restore functional upper-limb mobility for underserved children.

About the Company

Founded in 2013, Mangia DC is a Washington, D.C.–based company that designs and delivers hands-on team-building through culinary and cultural experiences that help people connect, collaborate, and work better together, supported by an in-house team of chefs, creative instructors, event professionals, and tour guides. To learn more, visit MangiaDC.com or connect with David Saxe via LinkedIn.

