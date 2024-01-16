David Saÿen named president of the Alameda Health System Board of Trustees

News provided by

Alameda Health System

16 Jan, 2024, 16:40 ET

Saÿen, the former regional administrator at the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has deep leadership expertise in the health care field and beyond

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System (AHS) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10 that David Saÿen has been named president of the AHS Board of Trustees.

The board is charged with governing AHS, the integrated public health care provider that has served Alameda County since 1864 and delivers expert care to more than 110,000 patients per year across its facilities.

Continue Reading
David Saÿen
David Saÿen

"I am honored to be chosen by my peers to serve as chair of the board and support a team dedicated to advancing health care excellence and equity," Saÿen said. "AHS is a critical resource in Alameda County that provides exceptional, integrated care for every member of our community. I look forward to working with our board, AHS staff, community leaders and our patients to tackle new challenges and enrich our services, ensuring that we continue to be a center of excellence in our community for many years to come."

Saÿen was nominated to the board in March 2023 and serves as a representative of the City of Alameda Health Care District.

He is the former regional administrator at the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. As an independent consultant, he advises investors and clients on government contracting, compliance, business development and strategy.

He has deep leadership expertise as a former member of the federal Senior Executive Service, a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute, and a fellow of the Council on Excellence in Government. He also has extensive public affairs experience, developing and executing campaigns related to public health, health insurance and access to health services.

Saÿen recently served as board president at the Diversity in Health Training Institute, treasurer at Stagebridge, and is currently a corporate board director at OnLok, a provider of health services to seniors. He received his MBA in Health Administration from Temple University in Philadelphia. 

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome David as our new president of the Board of Trustees," said James Jackson, CEO of AHS. "David is an exceptional leader who is deeply committed to providing the highest quality care to our community. I look forward to partnering with him in advancing our mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all."

About Alameda Health System
Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, four ambulatory care wellness centers, four post-acute facilities and the only psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

CONTACT: Eleanor Ajala
Manager, Media and Communications
Alameda Health System
(510) 421-9222
[email protected]

SOURCE Alameda Health System

Also from this source

Alameda Health System Needs Immediate Assistance with Patient Identification

Alameda Health System needs help identifying a patient who arrived at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus on October 23, 2023, without...
Alameda Health System's Community Health Fair returns to Alameda Hospital; Come for free flu shots, bike helmets, and more!

Alameda Health System's Community Health Fair returns to Alameda Hospital; Come for free flu shots, bike helmets, and more!

The Community Health Fair at Alameda Hospital was an annual event for 25 years before going on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.