David Schilansky Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics

BERLIN, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and treatment of certain hard-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of David Schilansky as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect, taking over from Rainer Sturm, who will ensure a smooth transition. David has more than 25 years of professional experience, mainly in the pharma and biotech industry, with a strong track-record in company scale-up and fundraising, including on Nasdaq.

Manfred Rüdiger, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "I am delighted to welcome such a high caliber CFO to Ariceum, with a proven track record in accelerated value creation. David's leadership and fundraising experience will be invaluable for increasing our visibility vis-à-vis the US investment community. I want to thank Rainer for his expertise, enthusiasm, energy, and for handing over a strong financial function, ready for further scale-up and internationalization."

David Schilansky, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, commented: "I believe Ariceum is one of the most promising biotechs in Europe, gathering fantastic technology, the right positioning, a strong management team with a stellar group of shareholders. A breakthrough company in the radiopharma space, Ariceum's pipeline of novel candidates has the potential to transform the care of patients with aggressive cancers. These are crucial times for Ariceum and I look forward to teaming-up with the Company's leadership to advance these important product candidates."

Ariceum Therapeutics' leadership team will be in San Francisco for J.P. Morgan's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference from January 13-16, 2025. To arrange a meeting, please contact [email protected] .

David Schilansky's biography

In January 2020, David Schilansky co-founded Home Biosciences, a first-in-class biotech venture builder in Continental Europe backed by Redmile Group and Sofinnova Partners, successfully building three start-ups. From 2011 to 2020, he co-headed DBV Technologies, as CFO up to 2015 then as deputy-CEO, transforming the company from a French research start-up to an international biopharma, leading two IPOs on Euronext and Nasdaq with more than one billion US dollars raised in total. David worked at Ipsen from 2005 to 2011, where he held various roles in finance, including that of Group Chief Financial Officer, before moving to DBVT. David began his career in 1999 as an investment banker in M&A at Warburg Dillon Read. He graduated with Master's degrees from Université Paris Dauphine-PSL and Imperial College (London).

Recent developments at Ariceum

Ariceum is currently undergoing Phase 1b clinical trials for its proprietary lead radiopharmaceutical candidate, satoreotide. The Company recently published outstanding preclinical data demonstrating the use of Ac-225 satoreotide in multiple indications expressing somatostatin receptor 2, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC), pancreatic cancers, and Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Ariceum also started its Phase 1 clinical trial of ATT001 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma, positioning it as the first company to sponsor a clinical trial of Auger therapy for this aggressive form of brain cancer with no satisfactory treatment option. In addition, Ariceum has also scaled-up its global supply agreements for the medical radionuclides Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) which will be used to radiolabel satoreotide and accelerate the development of Ariceum's novel targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline programs.

Notes to Editors

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer.

Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical candidate, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("satoreotide"), is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SSTR2) receptor which is overexpressed in aggressive neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC) or Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC), all of which have limited treatment options and poor prognosis. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic pair' for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours. Ariceum is also developing a radiolabelled PARP-inhibitor (ATT001), currently in Phase 1 clinical development under the trial name CITADEL-123. ATT001 was part of the acquisition of Theragnostics Ltd which was closed in June 2023.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights to satoreotide from Ipsen, which has remained a shareholder of the Company. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners, and Earlybird Venture Capital. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com.

SOURCE Ariceum Therapeutics