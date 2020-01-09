EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 28 million members nationally, has welcomed David Schlett as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Schlett is an experienced finance executive with more than 25 years of business and leadership experience. As CFO, he will oversee Prime's corporate finance area, including pricing and underwriting, treasury and internal audit, real estate, financial planning and controller functions.

David Schlett Joins Prime Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer

Schlett has deep roots in health care and the pharmacy industry. He held finance leadership positions at Medco and served as Express Scripts' senior vice president of finance. Most recently he worked for Cambridge Advisory Group, and operated his own independent consultancy, providing financial, pharmacy and health care advisory services.

"Dave is a perfect fit for Prime," said Prime's President and CEO Ken Paulus. "As we searched for a new CFO, we were fortunate to have this well-respected, highly sought-after finance professional serve as an advisor to us this past year. Dave exhibited the depth and breadth of experience that Prime needs in this crucial position. We are delighted to have him join our team during this transformative time in health care."

"I'm delighted to join Prime at this point in the company's evolution," said David Schlett, Prime's new CFO. "The industry continues to evolve and Prime is uniquely positioned to create the PBM of the future, providing total drug management leading to better patient outcomes and lower plan cost."

Schlett earned both a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Accounting from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ. He also is a certified public accountant (CPA).

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 28 million people. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

