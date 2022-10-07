David Schwartz Named Best Defense Lawyer and Super Lawyer for 10th Straight Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Schwartz, an internationally recognized trial lawyer, defense attorney and lobbyist has just been named a Super lawyer in the 2022 edition of Super Lawyers magazine, a premiere legal publication, for the 10th straight year. David Schwartz is also an AV rated trial attorney which is the highest designation that an attorney can achieve.

David Schwartz is also a founding partner of Gotham Government Relations & Communications, a well-known lobbying and government relations firm with offices in New York City and Garden City.

"Our firm has never been busier on both the lobbying side and litigation, and it is going to be a very exciting time of change for our firm. We will be making major announcements in the coming months detailing our expansion and new offices. At Gotham, we will be also set for the crucial session in Albany, regardless of who is successful in the upcoming elections," said David Schwartz, Esq.

Also on display is our new SchwartzDefense logo and rebranding of http://criminallawyerny.com which combines our lobbying and legal brands under one logo in which we offer the unique services of:

Advocacy in the Court of Law

Advocacy in the Court of Government

Advocacy in the Court of Public Opinion

David Schwartz has spent his entire legal career practicing law as a litigator, and for the past decade he has built a sterling reputation as a lobbyist and advocate on behalf of businesses, trade associations, not-for-profits, and individuals.

Whether it is in the courtroom defending and advocating on behalf of litigants in high profile criminal and civil cases, or in the halls of the Capital, David exhibits the same philosophy and attitude: to advocate aggressively and passionately for the client. Mr. Schwartz has represented clients at all ends of the spectrum including some of the largest companies in America to some of the least fortunate in our society on criminal matters.

The news of Mr. Schwartz's honors comes on the heels of his firm's aggressive expansion on both the legal and lobbying fronts. "I am both humbled and honored to chosen as a Super Lawyer for 10 years in a row as well as chosen by my peers, judges and other legal professionals as an AV rated attorney," said David Schwartz.

The Schwartz Defense team will be adding new partners and key strategic components in the coming months to make our brand and our unique services of advocacy in multiple arenas even stronger than it already is.

