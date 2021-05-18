David Selverian Joins Charlie Health as Director of Operations

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, an intensive outpatient (IOP) provider of mental health and substance use treatment programs for teens and young adults, announced today the appointment of David Selverian as Director of Operations. Selverian will be responsible for the oversight of cross-functional teams dedicated to expanding critical services for youth populations.

"The mental health crisis is all too tangible for millions of vulnerable adolescents and young adults. I am excited to join a team that is committed to prioritizing patients and their caretakers, democratizing access to care, and elevating clinical outcomes," said Selverian.

Selverian most recently served as Rightway Healthcare's Chief of Staff. In this role, Selverian led Rightway through its Series C financing at a $1B valuation, after the company doubled revenue and headcount year-over-year. Prior to Rightway, Selverian served on the investment team at Bessemer Venture Partners, where he focused on sourcing and evaluating early-stage opportunities across a myriad of stages and sectors, including early-stage healthcare.

"It's scary to consider that more than 72% of mental health needs go unmet on an annual basis, largely due to lack of availability and access," said Selverian. "Charlie Health's innovative model—which facilitates hyper-personalized peer groups and counseling—is proven in its ability to drive world-class engagement, adherence, and results. I am proud to join the Charlie Health team as it looks to reimagine how we deliver care and improve outcomes."

The addition of Selverian reaffirms Charlie Health's commitment to operational excellence and industry-leading outcomes. Charlie Health offers reliable, comprehensive care to ten million young people who struggle with severe behavioral health conditions that require more than occasional therapy.

"We are pleased to welcome David to the Charlie Health team," said Justin Weiss, Co-founder of Charlie Health. "David brings invaluable experience and enthusiasm to this role—his professional skills and passion for mental health care will help us save more kids faster."

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health provides teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance use disorders personalized Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment programs which consists of group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, and psychiatric support. By providing quality, accessible behavioral health support, Charlie Health ensures that recovery is available to all. To learn more, visit www.charliehealth.com.

