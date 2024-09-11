David Shiner, Founding Partner of Shiner Law Group, Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Florida Justice Association

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Shiner, Founding Partner of Shiner Law Group, P.A., a Florida personal injury firm, was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Florida Justice Association ("FJA"). Mr. David Shiner was appointed, and accepted his nomination, on June 15, 2024, at the FJA Annual Convention in Palm Beach, Florida.

David Shiner, Shiner Law Group

The FJA is an organization comprised of members of the legal community that is dedicated to strengthening and upholding Florida's civil justice system and protecting the rights of Florida's citizens and consumers. The FJA works in the legislative, political, and public arenas to ensure that Floridians know and understand the importance of their rights to justice, and that their rights are safeguarded and protected.

David Shiner has been representing injured clients in Florida for the past twenty-two years, in a variety of cases including motor vehicle crashes, premises liability, trucking crashes, and wrongful death. David Shiner is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and was selected to the Florida Super Lawyers as a Rising Star from 2010-2017 and as a Super Lawyer from 2023-2024.

Regarding his appointment, David Shiner stated, "I am honored and excited to join the Florida Justice Association's Board of Directors. This opportunity allows me to further our shared mission of protecting Florida citizen's rights to justice. I look forward to working with the Florida Justice Association and its esteemed members in our mutual goal of helping people."

Attorney Stratton Smiley, on behalf of the firm, stated, "Shiner Law Group, P.A. extends its deepest congratulations to David on this well-deserved honor and achievement. David's appointment to the Board of Directors of the FJA underlines not only his commitment to the pursuit of justice, but also the firm's continued commitment to a high standard of advocacy for its clients."

If you want more information on David Shiner's appointment, or any other matters or organizations in which Shiner Law Group, P.A. is involved, please contact Shiner Law Group at 561-777-7700, via email: [email protected] , or visit: ShinerLawGroup.com. Shiner Law Group, P.A., maintains offices throughout Florida in Palm Beach, Broward, Martin, and St. Lucie counties. Shiner Law Group's main office is located at 7800 Congress Avenue, Suite 108, Boca Raton, Florida 33431.

SOURCE Shiner Law Group