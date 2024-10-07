David Shiner, Founding Partner of Shiner Law Group, Named Chair of South Palm Beach County Bar Association's Professionalism Committee

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Shiner, Founding Partner of Shiner Law Group, P.A., a Florida personal injury firm, has been appointed Chair of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association's (SPBCBA) Professionalism Committee for the 2024-2025 term.

David I. Shiner, Esq. - Shiner Law Group

The South Palm Beach County Bar Association is a voluntary, not-for-profit organization committed to excellence in the legal profession through education, member collaboration, and community outreach. The SPBCBA's Professionalism Committee focuses on creating educational seminars that cultivate the highest levels of professionalism within the legal community.

Mr. Shiner has represented injured clients across Florida for over 22 years, handling various cases such as car accidents, trucking crashes, motorcycle insurance claims, and wrongful death matters. Recognized for his professional accomplishments, Mr. Shiner holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been featured as a Florida Super Lawyer, being selected as a Rising Star from 2010-2017 and as a Super Lawyer from 2023-2024. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Florida Justice Association, an organization dedicated to upholding Florida's civil justice system. In 2010, Mr. Shiner also served as Chair of one of Palm Beach County's Grievance Committees.

In response to his appointment as Chair of the 2024-2025 Professionalism Committee, Mr. Shiner stated, "It is a privilege to serve as Chair. This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the advancement of our profession and uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. In many cases, people are critical of attorneys and the legal system, so it is important for lawyers to exhibit the highest ethical and professional standards – this position allows me to help in this cause."

The Firm's Chief Legal Officer, Stratton Smiley, shared on behalf of the firm, "Shiner Law Group, P.A. extends its sincere congratulations to David on his position as Chair of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association's Professionalism Committee. David's dedication to professionalism and the ethical practice of law is a great example to follow."

For more information about David Shiner, Shiner Law Group, P.A., or any other organizations with which Shiner Law Group is involved, please contact the firm via telephone at (561) 777-7700, via email at [email protected], or visit www.ShinerLawGroup.com . Shiner Law Group maintains offices throughout Florida, including locations in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Belle Glade, and Orlando. The firm's main office is located at 7800 Congress Avenue, Suite 108, Boca Raton, Florida 33487.

