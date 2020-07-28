David Shiner Receives Endorsement From the Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, 2020, The Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County announced that it is endorsing David Irving Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5.

David I. Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5.

The Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County made its decision after conducting interviews and stated that it selected the person who it believes is "the most qualified candidate for the position." The Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County also stated that "Mr. Shiner demonstrated that he is supportive of the Hispanic community" and that it supports David Irving Shiner's "campaign for Palm Beach County Commissioner in 2020."

Mr. Shiner responded to this noteworthy endorsement by saying, "I am thrilled, proud, and honored to receive this very important endorsement from the Hispanic community and promise that, when elected, I will continue to fight to ensure that the Hispanic community throughout Palm Beach County receives the best representation."

About The Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County

The Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County is a non-partisan political action committee that is focused on informing and engaging the Hispanic community on voting and the local political process. Its mission is to "inform and engage the community on the issues and policymakers that have an impact on our daily lives."

About David Irving Shiner

David Irving Shiner is a local attorney based out of Boca Raton, who maintains a long history of advocacy for individuals, businesses, and the community. Mr. Shiner owns his own law firm, which services the South Florida community, and has excelled, not only as a successful businessman and advocate for others but as an effective leader both in the courtroom and in the community.

Today, Shiner, his wife, and their two sons, Lucas and Benjamin, proudly call Delray Beach their home.

Mr. Shiner's priorities for the local Palm Beach County community center on preservation of the environment, ensuring public safety while maintaining a mutually beneficial relationship between law enforcement and the community, advocating for sound and environmentally friendly zoning decisions, infrastructure that minimally impacts the environment which is focused on long-term objectives, and efficient and responsible use of tax dollars. Mr. Shiner has stated, "I will always strive to do what is right and what is good as Palm Beach County's next Commissioner."

If you want more information about David Irving Shiner's candidacy, please contact the David Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5 Campaign at (561) 279-5733 or email [email protected] .

To make a contribution to the David Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5 Campaign, click here , or visit VoteDavidShiner.com for more information.

Paid for by David Irving Shiner, Rep. for Palm Beach County Commission, District 5.

Related Images

david-irving-shiner.png

David Irving Shiner

David I. Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5.

Related Links

Other Endorsements

SOURCE David Shiner Campaign