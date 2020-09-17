David Shiner Receives Endorsement From VoteWater.org in Race for Palm Beach County Commission Seat

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 7, 2020, VoteWater.org announced that it is endorsing David Irving Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5. Bullsugar, a prominent political organization dedicated to restoring the flow of clean freshwater to the Florida Bay, launched the VoteWater campaign ahead of the 2020 elections to help voters elect politicians that will "fight back against the status quo," according to its 2019 annual report.

David Shiner Campaign

VoteWater.org made its decision after conducting a detailed review of Mr. Shiner's candidacy, including a review of his responses to a questionnaire it issued. In the endorsement released last week, the organization stated, "VoteWater is endorsing [David Shiner] because we feel [he is] part of the clean water solution. This fight has lacked political will long enough. Clean water champions are what we need now more than ever."

Mr. Shiner responded to this noteworthy endorsement by saying, "The environment is personal to me and my family, and I am excited to have the endorsement of VoteWater.org. As someone who cares deeply about our environment, I will strive to uphold the values VoteWater.org espouses and the responsibility entrusted in me by being endorsed by this important organization."

About David Irving Shiner

David Irving Shiner is a local attorney based out of Boca Raton who maintains a long history of advocacy for individuals and businesses that have sustained injuries. Mr. Shiner owns his own law firm that provides services in South Florida and serves as an effective leader in both the courtroom and in the community. Shiner, his wife, and their two sons, Lucas and Benjamin, proudly call Delray Beach their home.

Mr. Shiner's priorities for Palm Beach County center on preservation of the environment, advocating for sound and environmentally friendly zoning decisions, infrastructure that focuses on long-term objectives that minimally impact the environment, and efficient, responsible, and transparent use of tax dollars.

If you want more information about David Irving Shiner's candidacy, please contact David Shiner at (561) 279-5733 or e-mail [email protected].



To make a contribution to the David Shiner for Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 5 Campaign, click here, or visit VoteDavidShiner.com for more information.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE David Shiner Campaign