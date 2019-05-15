David Soto Appointed CEO of HempWave

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempWave announced today it has appointed David Soto as its Chief Executive Officer.

An accomplished venture capitalist and startup leader with successful exits from thriving enterprises, Soto positions HempWave as potentially the principal figure in the growing hemp industry.

"Joining HempWave just months after the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law is a fantastic opportunity," Soto said. "HempWave will operate in all facets of the hemp farming industry, including retail and wholesale distribution, and just as importantly, we will help farmers all over this great land move into what we see as the very lucrative field of commercial hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) production. I'm extraordinarily excited to lead HempWave in this phenomenal time."

Since 2006, Soto has been a partner with Asturia Ventures, where his strategic planning has ensured the future growth of target markets and helped clients with raising capital, mergers and acquisitions, as well as transitions and exit strategies.

Previously, he was a senior partner with Benchmark Company, an investment advisory firm that developed investment management software to better manage and grow its clients' portfolios.

Soto intends to continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer of Celexus, Inc., for which he was appointed in March 2019. In that capacity, Soto will continue to develop and implement Celexus' corporate strategy for the acquisition and management of early and mid-stage businesses and technologies within the hemp industry.

For more information about HempWave or becoming a HempWave agricultural partner, please visit http://www.hempwave.com/ or email info@HempWave.com .

About HempWave

Formed in 2018, HempWave partners with farmers nationwide with a focus on the Southwest, to grow, cultivate, and harvest commercial-grade hemp plants and seeds to produce medicinal grade cannabidoils (CBD oils) and other hemp byproducts.

About Celexus

Celexus, Inc. (OTCBB: CXUS) is an acquisition, management and holding company for early and mid-stage businesses and technologies within the hemp industry. It is the objective of Celexus, Inc. to represent every aspect of the hemp farming industry from seeds and extraction to wholesale and retail distribution. For more information visit the Celexus website at www.celexus-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For additional information regarding such forward-looking statements, see, https://hempwave.co/forward-looking-statements.



SOURCE HempWave

Related Links

https://hempwave.com

