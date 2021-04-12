David Spiegel Joins G/O Media as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today G/O Media , a leading digital publisher, announced the appointment of sales and media executive David Spiegel to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mr. Spiegel will lead direct, branded, and programmatic revenue efforts across G/O Media's portfolio of brands, which include eleven category-leading digital sites. This role is effective April 19, 2021.

Most recently at LA Times as Vice President of Digital Revenue, David Spiegel has spent the past decade in senior leadership positions across some of the top-regarded publishers. He served as Head of Sales at New York Media, where he helped lead a total transformation of their business, enabling the merger with Vox Media where he served as Vice President of Sales.

Prior to that, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at Inverse, a tech and science publisher for Gen Z acquired by Bustle Digital Group. David was the SVP of Sales & Brand Strategy for CNN's Great Big Story, helping to launch that brand and build its monetization strategy and team. Earlier, he was a founding member of BuzzFeed's sales team, and held various leadership roles throughout his tenure, including as Vice President of Brand Strategy & Partnerships and Vice President of Branded Video Strategy.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the incredible team assembled at G/O Media," said David Spiegel, Chief Revenue Officer, G/O Media. "As a reader and longtime competitor to these brands, I see the tremendous value they serve both our readers and brand partners and am thrilled to become an advocate for them in the marketplace." He continued, "The G/O Media brands helped define what internet journalism would be for the 21st century, and their staying power throughout the chaos of the last decade is a testament of the relationship they have with their audiences. I'm excited to help innovate how we work with brands to connect them with these passionate fans as well as how we help build a sustainable business for a diversified editorially-focused business."

"David is an incredibly accomplished leader in the digital advertising space and I know he'll bring great contributions to the G/O Media team," said Jim Spanfeller, Chief Executive Officer at G/O Media. "His ability to drive strategic insight and applications to our sales and marketing partnerships will be a welcome addition to the team. I'm happy to welcome David Spiegel to the G/O Media family and look forward to seeing him to lead and transform our already extremely successful team."

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science ( Gizmodo ); pop culture and entertainment ( The A.V. Club ); sports news ( Deadspin ); car culture ( Jalopnik ); modern women's interests ( Jezebel ); gaming ( Kotaku ); lifestyle ( Lifehacker ); food and drink ( The Takeout ); African American news and culture ( The Root ); humor and satire news ( The Onion ); and e-commerce ( The Inventory ).

