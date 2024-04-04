David Standridge, Executive Chef of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, CT, Named Finalist in the 2024 James Beard Awards for Best Chef Northeast

MYSTIC, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Standridge, executive chef of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, CT, has been named a finalist in the 2024 James Beard Awards in the category of Best Chef, Northeast. The recognition highlights Standridge's exceptional culinary talents and his innovative approach to cuisine.

At The Shipwright's Daughter, located within The Whaler's Inn, Standridge creates imaginative dishes that celebrate local ingredients while incorporating innovative techniques and flavors. At the heart of his culinary philosophy is a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. He's known for his use of invasive species, kelp, and bycatch fish in his cuisine, transforming these often-overlooked ingredients into culinary masterpieces.

"Being named a finalist for the James Beard Award is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at The Shipwright's Daughter," said Standridge. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity while staying true to our values of sustainability and environmental stewardship. This nomination is a testament to our shared vision and passion for excellence."

Standridge's dedication to sustainability also extends to his sourcing practices, where he prioritizes local, seasonal ingredients and works closely with fishermen and farmers to ensure the highest quality and freshness in his dishes. His commitment to sustainability is further evidenced by his use of locally harvested sugar kelp, a nutrient-rich seaweed that provides a distinctive umami flavor to his dishes.

Standridge's use of bycatch fish, which are often discarded in commercial fishing operations, reflects his commitment to reducing food waste and supporting sustainable fishing practices. By incorporating these lesser-known species into his cuisine, he not only reduces waste but also celebrates the diversity of the region's seafood offerings.

Standridge currently serves as a board member of Eating with the Ecosystem, an organization dedicated to promoting New England's wild seafood sustainability through place-based approaches. Recognized for his efforts, The Shipwright's Daughter was designated a "Leader" in the James Beard Smart Catch program, contributing to seafood sustainability awareness worldwide.

The James Beard Awards celebrate the best and brightest talents in the culinary industry. As a finalist, Standridge joins a talented group of chefs who have left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of the Northeast. The winners of the 2024 James Beard Awards will be announced at a gala event on June 10th in Chicago.

About the Shipwright's Daughter

The Shipwright's Daughter opened in June 2020 in the Whaler's Inn in downtown Mystic. The restaurant serves modern New England cuisine and embraces sustainability as a cornerstone principle. Executive chef David Standridge's daily changing menu draws from the bounty of local farms and waters that showcase the vibrant flavors of New England, while also prioritizing sustainable practices that promote the long-term health of our environment.

