David Steel Joins Oakleaf as Managing Director of Risk Management and Litigation Support Advisory

The Oakleaf Group

14 Jun, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a leading provider of advisory services and solutions for the mortgage and financial services industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Steel as Managing Director of Risk Management and Litigation Support Advisory. In his new role, Mr. Steel will spearhead the development of Oakleaf's Risk Management Practice and drive the expansion of the company's litigation support advisory business.

With extensive experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Steel brings expertise in credit risk underwriting, enterprise risk management, portfolio management, business strategy, restructurings, and arbitrations. Prior to joining Oakleaf, he successfully de-risked an $8.3 billion reinsurance portfolio as a consultant for American Overseas Re. He also served as Chief Risk Officer for a major US bank's life and annuity reinsurance venture, leading the establishment of an ERM framework, underwriting guidelines, and corporate governance policies and procedures.

While leading RAM Reinsurance Company Ltd, Mr. Steel managed a $49 billion portfolio of global financial guaranty reinsurance, overseeing a successful restructuring and refocusing on property casualty reinsurance. He has held senior positions at Hanovertrade, ACE Capital Re Inc., GE Capital/Financial Guaranty Insurance Company, and Lehman Brothers.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Oakleaf," said Bruce Legan, Oakleaf President. "David's remarkable track record and deep expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our capabilities and driving our continued success. We are confident that his leadership and strategic vision will further enhance our client offerings and solidify our position as a trusted advisor in the financial services sector."

David Steel expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I'm excited to collaborate with the talented team at Oakleaf and leverage our deep industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of our clients. Together, we will continue to drive excellence in risk management and provide exceptional value to our clients."

About Oakleaf
Oakleaf is a mortgage consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, loan review, risk analytics, financial modeling, and litigation support services solely for the mortgage and financial services industries. Our seasoned practitioners utilize their vast experience and domain knowledge to provide the insights, perspectives, and tailored solutions necessary to meet our clients' business needs and solve their most complex problems. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 15 years. For more information, visit www.oakleaf.com and follow Oakleaf on LinkedIn.

Tara Johnston
[email protected]

