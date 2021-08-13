David T. Gay, Esq is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TAUNTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David T. Gay, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his professional excellence in the field of law and his outstanding contributions to the legal community at Gay & Gay P.C.

As a respected and highly educated attorney, Mr. Gay has been practicing law for 51 years, earning a commendable reputation for his outstanding service in the legal community and as a Lieutenant Commander with the U.S. Navy. He is currently a practicing partner at Gay & Gay P.C., alongside his brother, Thomas P. Gay, Esq. Gay & Gay P.C., located in Taunton, MA, has been committed to providing high-quality and reliable services to individuals and businesses throughout Bristol and Plymouth counties in personal injury, business, real estate, divorce, criminal law, and land use.

As a distinguished general law attorney, Mr. Gay specializes in municipal law, school law, and administrative law, including arbitration cases involving the construction of public buildings and grievances of public employees. He represents various Massachusetts cities and towns, serving as Town Counsel or Special Town Council/City Solicitor. He is currently the City Solicitor for the city of Taunton, and the Treasurer of Peter B. Gay Lodge #540, Order Sons of Italy in America, present Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Columbia Cultural Trust, and the Trust/Lodge Scholarship Committee Chairman.

Mr. Gay received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, graduating cum laude. His legal career began soon after he graduated cum laude with his law degree from Boston College Law School. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1985, excelling as a Base Legal Officer, and as trial/defense counsel for the Navy in the Military Court System.

A distinguished Fellow of the Massachusetts Bar Association Foundation, Mr. Gay maintains active memberships with the Massachusetts Bar Association, the Taunton Bar Association, and the City Solicitors and Town Counsel Association.

Mr. Gay has appeared before the U.S. District Court First Circuit, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Massachusetts Appeals Court, the Military Court System, and State Superior, District, Probate, and Land Court, and others.

In recognition of his professional excellence, Mr. Gay received the Massachusetts Bar Association Distinguished Attorney Award, and was awarded the St. Thomas More Medal by the Diocese of Fall River.

An active member of his community, Mr. Gay currently works with the Greenlock Therapeutic Riding non-profit. Mr. Gay was a long-time member of the Board of Trustees for the Morton Hospital and Medical Center, and served as Chairman of the Morton Health Foundation.

Outside of his professional career, Mr. Gay enjoyed coaching baseball for many years. He also enjoys playing golf, relaxing in Florida, and spending time with his wife, six grandchildren, and other family members.

Mr. Gay is proud to have had Richard Huber as a law professor and would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to him. Mr. Huber went on to be the Dean of Boston College Law School.

To learn more, please visit https://www.gayandgaypc.com/.

