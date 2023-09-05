David Topper Joined Inmagene as CFO

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative and differentiated therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of David Topper as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

David has approximately 40 years of experience in finance, investment management, and investment banking.

Prior to joining Inmagene, he was a Partner at Frazier Life Sciences, an investment management firm with approximately $5B under management. He was also the CFO and a board director of Frazier Life Sciences Acquisition Corporation which completed a highly successful merger with New Amsterdam Pharma in which David played a pivotal role.

Prior, David spent 22 years at Morgan Stanley where he served as Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets, Managing Director and Chairman of the Commitments Committee.

David has also served on the boards of many companies, the Duke University Trinity School of Arts and Sciences, The Jewish Museum of New York and the Adams Memorial Foundation.

Jonathan Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Inmagene said, "We are delighted to welcome David, an industry heavy weight, to join Inmagene. His deep knowledge in finance, investment management, and capital markets, as well as his strong experience in the biotech industry, will provide important contributions to our company's growth and strategy."

David Topper, Chief Financial Officer of Inmagene said "I'm very excited to be joining Inmagene. I believe the company's multiple clinical stage assets and promising data, their focus on immunology and inflammation and the exceptional management team and shareholder base combine to make this a very exciting opportunity. I look forward to helping the company pursue its financial and capital markets objectives.."

About Inmagene

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates. The lead compound, IMG-007, an OX40 antagonist mAb with an extended half-life and a silenced ADCC function, is in two global POC clinical trials. IMG-004, a non-covalent, reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, which has demonstrated more durable pharmacodynamic effect and longer half-life than most, if not all, leading BTK inhibitors, is completing Phase 1 clinical development. IMG-008, a long-acting mAb against IL-36R with an extended half-life and enhanced antibody exposure compared to an approved IL-36R antagonist, is entering global Phase 1 clinical development. Moreover, IMG-020 (izokibep), an anti-IL-17 small protein therapeutic, is in global clinical development for 5 indications, including 2 pivotal trials, in collaboration with global partners.

Based on its proprietary QuadraTek® platform, Inmagene discovers and develops novel drug candidates. Inmagene also sources innovation via in-licensing activities and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities. Inmagene has formed strategic partnerships with multiple partners, such as HUTCHMED and Affibody AB, to develop highly innovative drug candidates.

