David Turner Joins Data Conversion Laboratory as Business Solutions Consultant Focusing on Global Content Providers

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL), an industry leader in structured data and content transformations, today announces that David Turner has joined its team as Business Solutions Consultant. David's focus will be on communicating DCL's services to global publishers in a variety of markets. David has deep knowledge of publishing automation and a history of solving complex content challenges with solutions related to XML, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning, and more.

Most recently, David spent 5 years in the Content Solutions group at Orbis Technologies/RSI Content Solutions, working with clients like Macmillan Publishers, Texas Instruments, and the Government Accountability Office. Prior to Orbis, David led Client Development for Apex CoVantage, initiating partnerships with organizations like Google, Pearson, Thomson Reuters (now Clarivate Analytics), and the University of Toronto Press.

"As more publishers transition to a digital-first strategy, DCL's services related to content structure and semantic enrichment will be in greater need," explains Mark Gross, President at DCL. "David's expertise will be a great resource for publishers and content providers of all kinds who know they need to incorporate more intelligence and automation into their data collection and structuring strategies in order to deal with new and growing opportunities."

David is a graduate of the Entrepreneurship Program at the University of North Texas and resides in the Dallas area.

DCL is an active member of industry organizations that support the management and effective interchange of data and content. Click here to learn more about content solutions that serve a wide spectrum of industries.

About Data Conversion Laboratory

Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL) provides data and content transformation services and solutions. Using the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, including machine learning and natural language processing, DCL helps businesses organize and structure data and content for modern technologies and platforms. With expertise across many industries including publishing, life sciences, government, manufacturing, technology and professional organizations, DCL uses its advanced technology and U.S.-based project management teams to solve the most complex conversion challenges securely, accurately and on time. Founded in 1981, DCL was named one of EContent's Top 100 Companies in the Digital Content Industry.

Contact: Marianne Calilhanna

+1.484.620.2832

218792@email4pr.com

SOURCE Data Conversion Laboratory