David Valiaveedan and Brieanne Nikrandt join Kennedy Lewis Investment Management as Managing Directors to Lead Homebuilder Financing

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, has hired David Valiaveedan and Brieanne Nikrandt as Managing Directors to lead the firm's homebuilder financing strategy. Mr. Valiaveedan and Ms. Nikrandt joined Kennedy Lewis from DW Partners where they led residential investments since 2015.

Mr. Valiaveedan has over 30 years of experience in real estate focused on the structuring and placement of debt and equity for public and private companies across the homebuilding, multifamily, office and hotel segments. While at DW Partners, Mr. Valiaveedan formed and led its homebuilder and land development investment business, Domain Real Estate Partners. Prior to joining DW Partners, Mr. Valiaveedan was Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., a leading national homebuilder. At Hovnanian, he was a member of senior management responsible for the treasury and corporate finance functions and served as a member of the company's land acquisition committee. He focused on raising debt and equity capital at both the entity level through senior notes and share issuances, and at the community level through project debt and joint venture equity including land banking.

Over her more than 20-year career in real estate and finance, Ms. Nikrandt has originated and underwritten over $1.5 billion in land banking and joint venture transactions, and has extensive experience restructuring, repositioning, and selling residential real estate assets. Before joining DW Partners, Ms. Nikrandt held a senior role at Community Development Capital Group ("CDCG"), the residential investment arm of GSO Capital Partners, a division of Blackstone. Prior to CDCG, she was a Vice President at Saybrook Community Capital where she was focused on residential real estate investments.

Darren Richman, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, said, "We are delighted to welcome David and Brieanne to the Kennedy Lewis team. Doug Logigian, our President, and I worked directly with them on a number of successful transactions in the housing sector while we were at GSO which makes us confident that our team and our investors will greatly benefit from their extensive investment experience and unique skill sets as we seek to take advantage of this exciting time in the housing market."

David Chene, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, added, "Exceptional talent is the lifeblood of our firm, and we are delighted to have David and Brieanne on board. Their deep sector knowledge, judgment and track record will make a major contribution to our platform."

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman with approximately $7 billion under management. Kennedy Lewis' strategy primarily focuses on middle-market companies facing disruption, whether it be cyclical, secular or regulatory related. The firm also partners with high growth companies that are causing disruption, providing structured capital solutions to fit their needs. For more information, please visit Kennedy Lewis' website at www.klimllc.com.

