David W. Allen is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having led an outstanding career for the past 50 years, talented designer Mr. David Allen has maintained a well-deserved reputation for his notable work with the environment. He is widely recognized for his design of biodegradable paperboard birdhouses, as well as other green products for wild birds. Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Allen's research revealed how detrimental the loss of bird habitats is due to urban sprawl, deforestation, and global warming. He spearheaded GreenBird, LLC to do good for birds in ways that are good for the earth and with practices that are good for you.



As the owner of GreenBird, Mr. Allen oversees all aspects of the business and has a complete passion for his work and serving customers. All products are made from recycled paper, as well as other natural, sustainable materials. With a strong focus on wild birds, GreenBird continuously strives to provide habitat for them through maintaining partnerships with organizations including The Carbon Farmer of Canada.



In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Allen received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Columbus College of Art and Design, with a major in Illustration and a minor in Advertising. Following graduation, he served executive-level positions in artistic endeavors at various companies including Weir McBride Advertising, Applied Communications, and McNally Communications. He was also the owner of Allen & Associates in Waynesville, Ohio, between 1989 and 1998. Shortly after, he served as the vice president and creative director of Jaap-Orr Company between 1998 and 2012.



Mr. Allen is a cancer survivor and remains active in his community. He volunteers as a Voice of Hope for the American Cancer Society in his spare time. Additionally, he is past president of his local Rotary Club, Jaycees, and Chamber of Commerce.



As a testament to his success in environmental conservation, he received the Best of Cincinnati Award for Business and Efforts to Impact the Environment in 2019.



To learn more, please visit https://www.greenbirdhouse.com/.



