David W. Rook, CEO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HENRICO, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David W. Rook, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Chief Executive Officer in the Addiction Recovery Management field, acknowledging his exemplary work with True Recovery RVA and River City Residential Services.

David W. Rook,

Since 2017, Mr. Rook has provided superior service as Chief Executive Officer of True Recovery RVA, a premier addiction resources center in Henrico, VA. True Recovery RVA offers its clients a chance to recover from substance use disorders in an environment created by those with lived experience. Its residents live in a home environment equipped with comfortable living conditions and a feeling of home with others seeking recovery who are willing to put in the necessary work. Services include recovery coaches, court advocacy, medical and clinical referrals, and licensed counseling.

Mr. Rook came to True Recovery RVA with extensive knowledge of addiction recovery services, having prospered as Operations Manager with The McShin Foundation, Virginia's leading nonprofit full-service recovery community organization, from 2012 to 2017. In addition, he also has served admirably since 2017 as President of the Board of Directors of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences, Inc. He has been a court advocate, peer recovery coach, family liaison and advisor, DBHDS Peer Recovery Specialist trainer, and a presence in the political community.

According to Mr. Rook, his success has come from meeting a need for addiction services. While working with The McShin Foundation, he desired the creative freedom to try different things that he could not do while working through the nonprofit. He decided to start his own company, beginning with two houses and 20 beds in 2017, with ten people occupying each house. Now their houses are in an apartment complex with 180 beds.

As a career highlight, Mr. Rook maintains that the most notable achievements are personal recovery and staying in recovery after many years of struggling with addiction. Professionally, his most significant accomplishment was reviving the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences. Last year, the organization raised 10.7 million dollars through state lending to support indigent beds for people seeking recovery, money to help those expand into rural areas, and money to help minority organizations in ownership of recovery residences. In the coming years, he is hoping to continue to help people recover from addiction through True Recovery RVA and River City Residential Services.

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Mr. Rook is a member of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences. He is also a member of NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals, representing the professional interests of more than 100,000 addiction counselors, educators, and other addiction-focused health care professionals in the United States, Canada, and abroad.

In his spare time, Mr. Rook actively supports community charities and local civic organizations. Mr. Rook would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife, Brandi, and his children: Hunter, Brendan, Ayla, and Lucas. He also expresses thanks to his mentors, John Shinholzer and Jimmy Christmas.

