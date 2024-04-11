David Weekley Honored as 2024 Howard W. Horne Legacy Award Recipient

NAIOP Houston recognizes David Weekley of David Weekley Homes, honoring his commitment to creating one of the largest privately held home-building companies while not wavering on lack of commitment to his team and workplace.

HOUSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP Houston, a chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, honored David Weekley of David Weekley Homes, as the 2024 Howard W. Horne Legacy Award recipient at a luncheon held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Weekley is the eighth recipient of the distinguished award that recognizes a leader within the real estate industry who has dedicated their time and support to the industry and its future leaders.

Co-Chairman of the Howard W. Horne Legacy Committee, John Duffie, stated, "Today we honor a truly inspirational leader, a man who has spent 47 years working tirelessly to make David Weekley Homes the business that it is today. David Weekley has been a true leader in the industry, growing his business into one of the largest privately held home builders in America."

Weekley was recognized for his dedication to excellence when it came to growing a strong business centralized around the excellence of his team. This is apparent through the recognition received by placing on Fortune Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" 18 times, with the most recent being announced earlier this month. Weekley was also recognized for his tireless efforts to give back to the community, including being the founder and chairman of the Dovetail Impact Foundation. The Howard W. Horne Award is among the many recognitions that Weekley has received throughout his career.

Past legacy award recipients recognized include Lou Cushman, Dan Bellow, Robert Duncan, the late Gerald Hines, the late Ed Wulfe, Ric Campo, and David Harvey. After the award was presented, Bellow and Harvey led a Q&A with Weekley, exploring his career, business philosophies, community involvement, and company differentiators.

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners, and investors of office, industrial, and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP provides advocacy, education, and business opportunities by connecting members in a powerful North American network. NAIOP advances responsible, sustainable development that creates jobs and benefits the communities in which our members work and live.

SOURCE NAIOP Houston Chapter