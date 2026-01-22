David Weinhoffer, Seasoned Turnaround and Restructuring Expert, Joins J.S. Held

David applies over 35 years of experience in business turnarounds, insolvency, and financial & operational advisory to benefit J.S. Held clients.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today that David Weinhoffer has joined its Strategic Advisory team. Based in Houston, Texas, David brings deep local knowledge that enhances the team's ability to provide support on engagements in the region, further strengthening J.S. Held's coast-to-coast solutions for businesses facing complex financial and operational challenges.

Based in Houston, Texas, David brings over 35 years of experience in business turnarounds, insolvency, and financial & operational advisory to the J.S. Held. His deep local knowledge enhances our ability to provide local support on engagements in the region, strengthening our coast-to-coast solutions for complex financial and operational challenges. To learn more, visit: jsheld.com/david-weinhoffer Speed Speed

Commenting on the move to J.S. Held, David Weinhoffer shares, "This new chapter gives me the opportunity to collaborate with an exceptional team of more than 80 restructuring, turnaround, and operational performance improvement professionals nationwide, providing solutions to middle-market enterprise clients across 50+ industries."

Core Expertise

As a trusted advisor to distressed businesses, their lenders, investors, and attorneys, David delivers pragmatic solutions to lead restructurings across diverse industries. He serves in interim leadership and fiduciary roles to guide organizations through critical transitions and brings extensive experience providing expert services in complex litigation, arbitration, and mediation.

Fiduciary Experience

David's fiduciary oversight spans multi–billion–dollar estates and trusts, directing litigation, claims reconciliation, creditor distributions, and securities clawbacks in disputes exceeding $100 million.

Transactional Experience

David's extensive transactional expertise includes managing domestic and international asset sales and Section 363 transactions totaling over $1 billion, serving as Chief Restructuring Officer and CEO across multiple jurisdictions, including the Southern District of Texas and the Fifth Circuit, overseeing Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 proceedings, structured dismissals, and post–confirmation matters.

Sector Experience

David leads projects in maritime, energy, and heavy industrial sectors, and holds certifications in mediation, arbitration, project management, and maritime law. He has also served as Liquidating Trustee for pharmaceutical estates with more than $1.5B in claims, as well as reviving and selling a $100 million retail energy provider within Chapter 7 proceedings and executing a landmark $650M Section 363 sale of a semi–submersible drilling rig, for which he was awarded American Bankruptcy Institute Asset Sale of the Year.

Strategic Impact

Michael Jacoby, Strategic Advisory practice lead, shares, "Drawing on extensive hands-on experience managing distressed and nonperforming assets across multiple sectors, David brings deep real-world insight and operational expertise to his work."

Stephanie Giammarco, who leads Disputes, Valuations, and Financial Advisory services for J.S. Held, adds, "His dual expertise creates a powerful synergy: operational experience and industry knowledge inform his expert opinions, while his litigation background guides asset management decisions."

From strategy to execution, J.S. Held experts help clients overcome complex enterprise challenges and realize long-term, sustainable business value.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held