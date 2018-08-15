David Whitaker Develops Custom Automation Software for Real Estate Lending

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Whitaker, a digital developer based in Winthrop, Massachusetts, has designed an innovative new approach to processing and handling of mortgage loan applications.

The typical mortgage loan application involves an extensive questionnaire of information about the borrowers and can be tedious and time-consuming to fill out. By utilizing existing data on social media platforms, David Whitaker has streamlined the process by automating and simplifying where the information about the borrowers comes from.

The system also provides a complete picture of the borrower so that the lender can gain a better understanding of the risks involved, as well as assisting with future marketing and promotion campaigns. In addition to the speed at which the application can be filled out, the system is designed to be more secure than traditional applications by protecting personal identifiers through various levels of encryption.

By streamlining and automating the mortgage application process, traditional brick and mortar lending companies are able to dedicate more time to client services while still expanding their volume of business. By harnessing the power of the Internet towards the advantage of the consumer, David Whitaker has moved the mortgage industry into its next evolution.

The platform that David Whitaker has built is a proprietary system developed for one of Mr. Whitaker's clients, and is not commercially available.

