David Whitley Joins Dyad Board of Directors

Whitley joins as the company enters a new stage of growth.

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, a leading provider of insurance software and services backed by Serent Capital, announced today that David Whitley, Operating Product and Technology Director at Serent Capital, has joined its board of directors.

Whitley is a deeply engaged and experienced board chair and software executive with a record of creating significant equity value for early-stage, public, and private-equity-owned software companies. He's demonstrated a mastery of high-quality software engineering and delivery at scale, traversing multiple industry categories. Whitley is also on the Board of Directors for ManageAmerica, a property management software company, and Davisware, a field service software company.

Dyad is currently experiencing a period of growth, unveiling its new brand on January 2 following an acquisition in 2023. Additionally, the company has recently introduced Jeff Wargin as its new Chief Product Officer. Whitley joins Kevin Frick, Co-Founder and Partner at Serent Capital; Robert Donze, Vice President at Serent Capital; Jeffrey Glazer, Executive Chairman; and Lani Cathey, CEO of Dyad, on the board.

"Dyad is at the forefront of innovation, bringing together underwriting and distribution markets in the insurance landscape. I look forward to working with the Dyad team to advance their technology during this extremely high-growth timeframe," said David Whitley, Operating Product and Technology Director at Serent Capital.

"David Whitley brings deep insurance industry experience and extensive cross-industry product and technology perspective to Dyad," stated Lani Cathey, CEO of Dyad. We look forward to David's guidance as we enter a new growth stage and continue to expand our solutions.

About Dyad

Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 20+ person Growth Team. Serent's in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.

