David Wilson joins Therapy Brands as Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

"I am privileged to join the Therapy Brands' Revenue Cycle Management team and contribute to its growth, customer-centric innovations, and overall RCM product improvement. I look forward to partnering with the team to assist in RCM operational improvement across all brands and implement leading practice RCM workflow and Business Intelligence (BI) tools."

-David Wilson, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Therapy Brands

David has over 20 years of progressive and results driven revenue cycle management, healthcare business intelligence/analytics, managed care, and advisory experience. He has led large RCM turnaround engagements, including cash acceleration, denial avoidance, bad debt reduction, and overall RCM operational leadership. He has demonstrated commitment to servicing health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and health plans with complex operating issues.

Prior to joining Therapy Brands, David served as the Senior Managing Consultant at Berkeley Research Group, LLC. At Berkeley, he led revenue cycle engagements across Patient Access and Patient Financial Services to improve top-line and reoccurring revenue streams. His projects focused on traditional performance improvement, combined with a clinically driven approach to help health systems significantly improve their margins while enhancing quality of patient care. He has also held RCM leadership roles at MedeAnalytics, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates (formerly HealthSouth Surgery Division), and Ernst & Young LLP.

"We are excited to add David Wilson to our RCM leadership team! He brings a wealth of knowledge in RCM performance improvement and has implemented RCM workflow and BI tools for health systems and large physician groups for over twenty years. His payer side experience will also add a layer of expertise in the RCM operation. As we continue to grow the RCM services area, David's expertise will bring a wealth of RCM knowledge to our team and the customers we serve."

-Debra Stall, Executive Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Therapy Brands

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

Media Contact: Shannon Vann, [email protected]

SOURCE Therapy Brands

Related Links

https://www.therapybrands.com

