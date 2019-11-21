David Windley Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IQTalent Partners, Inc. today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized the company's CEO, David Windley, as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.

David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners, Inc.

As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Windley. "The resources, insights, and connections I've made through NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth."

Prior to joining IQTalent Partners, Inc. as CEO, Windley was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Yahoo! and Fusion-io. In addition to his work with IQTalent Partners, Windley is currently the Board Chair for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and serves on the Tenant Company Board of Directors as the Compensation Committee Chair. Windley was added to the Board of Directors for DHI Group, Inc earlier this year.

"We are proud to announce that David Windley has joined NACD's credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence," said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched; they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development."

Representing hundreds of today's largest corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies such as Baker Hughes Inc., Citigroup Inc., Foot Locker Inc., IBM, Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and more.

NACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the authority on leading boardroom practices that 17,000+ directors rely on to lead with confidence.

