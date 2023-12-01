David Wong, CFA, Joins Callan's Private Equity Consulting Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that David Wong, CFA, joined the firm's Alternatives Consulting group as a senior vice president. Based in the San Francisco office, Mr. Wong reports to Pete Keliuotis, executive vice president and head of alternatives consulting at Callan.

With decades of private equity and broader alternatives consulting experience, Mr. Wong will work collaboratively with Callan's institutional clients and consultants to implement private equity portfolios, including direct partnership evaluations, direct co-investment evaluations, and fund-of-funds searches.

"David brings tremendous value to the Callan team, including a deep understanding of the private equity and venture capital industry, as well as a passion for innovation," said Mr. Keliuotis. "We expect him to be a significant contributor to our research, consulting, education, and business development efforts across alternatives at Callan."

Most recently, Mr. Wong was the director of investments at San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, where he managed a multi-billion dollar sovereign wealth/endowment fund for a Native American Indian Tribe that included sourcing external managers, vetting co-investments, manager conviction scoring, private markets pacing, and asset allocation. Prior, he was the director of investments for Tresalia Asset Management and a partner and head of manager research at Fiduciary Research & Consulting.

"I'm thrilled to join Callan to help enhance the firm's alternatives capabilities and support our clients' success in this increasingly important and complex area," said Mr. Wong. "The quality team, cohesive and collaborative culture, nimbleness, and total focus on client success are what drew me to the firm."

Mr. Wong earned an MS in economics at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, an MA in international economics and China studies from Johns Hopkins University, and a BBA in finance from The College of William and Mary. He is also a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

About Callan                                                
Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

