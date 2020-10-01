David Yurman Announces Annual Partnership With The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

David Yurman has proudly partnered with BCRF since 2008, dedicating a pink jewelry design for the charity each year. This year, David Yurman is introducing three new styles including a Renaissance Cable Bracelet in aluminum and pink acrylic and a Cable Classic Rose Candle. In addition - for the first time ever - a Cable Bracelet in pink rubber will be sold for $20 with 100% of net profits benefiting BCRF.

The 2020 collection for BCRF also features a Cable Collectibles Ribbon Bracelet and Necklace in rose gold with pink sapphires, a Ribbon Pin in sterling silver and pink enamel, and a Pavé Pinky Ring and Pendant Disk Necklace—both with pink sapphires and rose gold.

David Yurman will donate 20% of the purchase price from these pieces sold at David Yurman retail locations in the United States and Canada and on davidyurman.com to BCRF for the entire month of October. In addition, David Yurman will donate 20% of the purchase price of the Ribbon motif pieces to BCRF for the following months through July 2021.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Russia and the Middle East.

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and metastasis. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

CONTACT:

Adrienne Houdmont

David Yurman

[email protected]

646-264-7553

SOURCE David Yurman